-$1.27 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $27.85. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.