Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.52. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,521. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

