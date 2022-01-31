Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the December 31st total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PNGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNGAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.64. 296,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,474. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

