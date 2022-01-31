Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,575,572 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,977,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,572 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $258,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,711,000 after acquiring an additional 75,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. 22,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

