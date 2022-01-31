Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,812,932 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,812,932 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.75% of Manulife Financial worth $281,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.53. 100,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,632. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

