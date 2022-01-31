AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,273. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $911.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

