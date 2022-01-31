Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $338.03 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.43% of Micron Technology worth $338,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $79.87. 217,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,416,389. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.