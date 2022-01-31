Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 116,073.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $351,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

