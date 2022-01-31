Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

SYF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,555. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

