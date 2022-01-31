Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,714 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,895. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

