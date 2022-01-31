Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 273,962 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

