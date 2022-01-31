Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,674.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,850.93 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,826.73.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

