Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,863 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

