Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,011 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $49,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.66 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.27 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

