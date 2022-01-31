Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

