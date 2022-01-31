Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $215,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $463.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.