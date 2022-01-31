iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

