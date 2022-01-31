iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

