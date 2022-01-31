Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,241 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $564.89 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $486.92 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

