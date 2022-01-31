Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. 2,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. Five9 has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $109,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

