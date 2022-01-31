Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

