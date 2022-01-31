Soros Fund Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,825 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

