MediShares Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $49,753.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00113580 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

