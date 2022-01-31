$258.99 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report $258.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.25 million. Autohome reported sales of $380.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

