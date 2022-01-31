$492.95 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $492.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,474.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 154.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 1,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

