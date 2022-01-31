Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 1,160,074 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 2.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 6.34% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 733,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after buying an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

PLYA stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,563,397 shares worth $69,457,199. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

