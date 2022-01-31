Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $45.54 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,384,000 after buying an additional 326,159 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.03 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.46 and a 200-day moving average of $593.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

