Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 13,751 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $81,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,865,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

