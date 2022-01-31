Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 76,449 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,449 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 12.4% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $673,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

