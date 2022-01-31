QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.