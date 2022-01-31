Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $2,839,437. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

