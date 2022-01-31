Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $46.33 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 830,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,331,000. CF Industries accounts for 1.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 32.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CF Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CF Industries by 208.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CF Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

CF opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

