Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $31.20 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 921,752 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,201,000. TripAdvisor comprises 0.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.