Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.