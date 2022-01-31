Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 72 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.75 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.91 and a 1-year high of $234.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

