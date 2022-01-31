Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,682,337 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.23.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

