Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 5,607 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock worth $764,469. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.