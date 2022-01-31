Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

