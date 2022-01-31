Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

