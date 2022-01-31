Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

