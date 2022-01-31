Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 69,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in IQVIA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.79.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

