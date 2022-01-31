TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

RNAZ opened at $2.27 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

