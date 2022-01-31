Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Decreases By 38.4%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SDIG opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

