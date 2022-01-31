Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

