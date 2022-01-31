Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,249 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after buying an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $154.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

