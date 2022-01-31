American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 64.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Socorro Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $9,156,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in American Tower by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

