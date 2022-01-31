Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

