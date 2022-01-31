Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

