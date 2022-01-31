New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Amryt Pharma accounts for 1.6% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

AMYT opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

