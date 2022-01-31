Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 4.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Elastic by 126.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.